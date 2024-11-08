Next town hall set for Highland Park Improvement Club – your questions wanted

(October photo courtesy Kay Kirkpatrick)

What’s happening with the Highland Park Improvement Club rebuilding project since the old fire-ravaged building was demolished? What else is the group working on? How can you be part of it? Those are just some of the questions to be answered when HPIC convenes its next Virtual Town Hall, set for 7 pm Wednesday, November 20th. You can send in your own questions now – two ways:

Fill out this question form

Email your question to contact@hpic1919.org

You’ll find the attendance link on the HPIC home page.