ELECTION 2023: Voting starts this week for behavioral-health levy

This week, King County Elections will send out your ballot for the April 25 special election, with one issue on the ballot: The countywide levy to fund crisis-care centers. King County’s website is in transition this weekend, so we don’t have access to all the relevant links, but here’s an info-sheet about the levy. As we reported in January, it’s a nine-year levy to raise a total of $1.25 billion to fund these four county-specified goals:

*Create five new regional crisis care centers *Preserve and restore the dramatic loss of residential treatment beds *Grow the behavioral health workforce pipeline *Provide immediate services while centers are being constructed

Ballots are scheduled to go into the mail on Wednesday (April 5th), with dropboxes and voting-access centers opening Thursday. You’ll have until April 25th to get your ballot postmarked and into USPS mail, or (by 8 that night) into a dropbox. (West Seattle’s dropboxes are on the south side of SW Alaska just west of California, on SW Raymond just east of 35th SW, and in front of the South Seattle College [6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor] administration building.)