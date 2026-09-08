From memories to festival change @ Fauntleroy Community Association’s September 2026 meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

A wide-ranging Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting just wrapped up, facilitated by FCA president Frank Immel. Here are the major topics:

REMEMBERING ALAN GRAINGER: “He was a very interesting man … He will be missed,” said Immel of the FCA board member who died in July at age 77 (here’s the remembrance we published). His high-profile architecture career inspired reminiscences, too. Vice president Catherine Bailey added that she’ll miss his sense of humor. His talent as a treasurer was also appreciated. Susan Lantz-Dey recalled the colorful decor of Mr. Grainger’s home; Bailey noted he was apparently preparing to participate in an upcoming West Seattle Garden Tour. He was also remembered for his outspoken nature, even if it meant challenging the consensus or status quo.

POLICE UPDATES: Southwest Precinct “Sgt. Joe”, making his first FCA appearance, said things are still trending down, aside from theft, though auto theft is half what it was a year earlier. Asked about the Roxhill Park encampment-clearance aftermath, he acknowledged, “They’re back.” (He didn’t have any updates on the stabbing investigation, though.) The return of the SW Barton Place RVs also was noted, and Sgt. Machak said that years ago, officers themselves used to be able to get RVs towed, but now they aren’t empowered to do that because outreach has to be done first. Asked about staffing, he said Southwest Precinct has “two or three new officers.”

EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS: Emergency-preparedness strategist Mac MacDonald, a West Seattleite, said a big quake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone is not an “if” but a “when.” His But people in Seattle are generally not prepared. We’re the only place on the Ring of Fire that hasn’t had a 9.0 quake in the past 300 to 500 years – so we’re in the window right now. “It could happen tomorrow, or not in your lifetime, but it’s going to happen” – a nearly 40 percent chance in the next 50 years, he said. That said: “Fear is inevitable, panic is an option,” but training and preparation can help you avoid panic, a state in which “your IQ drops to near zero.” It’s not just the quake, it’s the tsunami, he warned. Not just one – it could hit in nine waves, he said. A coastal quake would give Seattle two hours to escape the tsunami, he said. And though it might be only a four-foot wave, “it’s relentless.” This is different from a Seattle Fault quake – which could generate a tsunami 40 feet high on the downtown waterfront. West Seattle would be battered too – and streets would be impassable because of fissures. His presentation was meant to be a preview of a full community presentation he was pitching the FCA to organize. (He did hint at a few classic preparedness tips – don’t let your car get below a half-tank of gas; always have shoes in your bedroom so if you have to escape in the middle of the night you’re not walking barefoot on glass shards; have a tent because “you’re going to be living in one” for a while. Bottom line: Complacency is the “true killer.” As local preparedness volunteers have long evangelized, you’ll need to take care of yourself TFN – overwhelmed authorities and responders will not be able to get to you for a while, if ever. Discussion ensued about how and when MacDonald’s full-length presentation could be offered; stay tuned for future info – they talked about sooner rather than later, before the holiday season. “I think this is an important topic, because (the big quake) is GOING to happen,” Immel summarized.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: October 18 is this year’s date, with a new time, 1-4 pm. There’ll be some logistics changes, too – stand by for news on that – all your favorite features, just in different venues around the Fauntleroy Church/Y/etc. campus. Fundraising is going well; a benefit is coming up at The Birdhouse on September 29, with 20 percent of the proceeds that day going to the FFF.

BICYCLING SAFETY FORUM FOLLOWUP: FCA was pleased by how last month’s forum went and the fast action by SDOT afterward. VP Bailey said the question now is, what next? And what’s next for the Fauntleroy/Rose crossing project? New drawings are due out in mid-October, according to SDOT, she said. As for how things are going with Fauntleroy and Wildwood since the parking removal, it was mentioned that ferry-dock dropoff and pickup traffic for Vashon Island School District “commuter” students is fairly substantial. The question was raised about whether a followup meeting was in order, to discuss various issues such as whether SDOT is or isn’t looking into whether stop signs might be involved at Fauntleroy/Wildwood. There was also discussion about adding sharrows on the pavement.

BOARD RECRUITMENT: The FCA needs new board members, and needs to fill the positions of secretary and treasurer, but those might have to be “new people” – so where do they cast a net to find them? They’re considering starting the search with a letter to FCA members asking if anyone has interest in joining the board. Remaining board members also discussed when they should aim to have those new board officers in place, whether 15 is the optimal number of board members, and even whether the FCA’s community role is evolving, given the number of special-topic meetings they’ve organized in recent months.

PLANTERS: Board member Lantz-Dey had updates on the Endolyne-area flower boxes and said a fall work party will be organized.

WHAT’S NEXT: The FCA board meets on second Tuesdays, 6 pm, at historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. Among the guests at the October 13 meeting will be a rep from Washington State Ferries to talk about the dock project, particularly the soon-to-be-installed signal