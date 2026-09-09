TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Wednesday watch, with Seahawks

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Everybody’s back to school.

SEAHAWKS SEASON OPENER

The stadium zone will be hopping this afternoon/evening with the Seahawks‘ season starting – 5:20 pm kickoff vs. New England.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – No extra night runs for the Seahawks game. Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; reminder that buses return to SW Barton as of Saturday.

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is now on a two-boat schedule “for about one week” because M/V Cathlamet is out of service; check the alert page for specifics.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for some sunshine, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise will be at 6:38 am today; sunset will be at 7:33 pm.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!