Going to the Seahawks season opener? You can get there, but not back, by Water Taxi

From the “in case you wondered too” file – no, Metro is NOT planning West Seattle Water Taxi runs after Wednesday night’s season-opening Seahawks game. This is noted on the Water Taxi’s blog-format website, and reader Brian confirmed it by inquiring via email, receiving this reply: “At this time, we are not planning to run extended service for the Seahawks opener on Wednesday, September 9. Our extended service ends August 31st and we did not budget for extended service after that date.” (We’re following up with Metro regarding what exactly is involved with the end of “extended service,” as the Water Taxi’s fall schedule change usually isn’t until October.)