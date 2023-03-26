WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Oregon Grape at Lincoln Park, on its way to blossoming bright yellow – photo by Ann Anderson)

Here’s our quick lineup of highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work just east of the low bridge is expected to conclude today, 7 am-3 pm.

]ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update these – see today’s lineup here. (Got changes/additions? Let us know!)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: The season begins! A second day of baseball at Bar-S (64th/Admiral), 9 am-7 pm; softball at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 10 am-4:30 pm.

EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: Second of three days with photo sessions at My Three Little Birds (4736 California SW) in The Junction, 10 am-4 pm. Our calendar listing has info and the signup link.

BINGO BRUNCH: Brunch at Box Bar (5401 California SW) hosted by drag queen Jolene Granby, 10 am-2 pm, with bingo at noon.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers early-spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

MATZAH AT THE MARKET: Torah Learning Center of West Seattle will be at the WSFM, demonstrating how matzah – the unleavened bread eaten during Passover (which starts April 5) – is made.

WINTER CLEARANCE SALE: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is offering end-of-season deals at its Winter Clearance Sale – details here. Last day today! Open 10 am-5 pm.

FREE PASTA: After four “soft open” weeks, Dué Cucina in The Junction is celebrating its grand opening today, including free pasta for the first 100 people in line when they open at 11 am. (4437 California SW)

TALK ABOUT THE CLASSICS: The West Seattle Classic Novels (and Movies) Club talks about “Light in August.” 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MUSIC AT C & P: Singer-songwriter Alan Sobel 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover.

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!