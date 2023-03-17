ROAD WORK ALERT: Lane reconfiguration near West Seattle low bridge

Weekend road-work alert from SDOT:

For the next two weekends, March 18-19 and March 25-26, we’ll be working on the S Spokane St on-ramp to the Spokane St Swing Bridge. To help address freight traffic back-ups and improve traffic flow near the terminals, we’re reconfiguring the westbound travel lanes to create a longer area for merging and changing lanes.

Work hours are 7 AM to 3 PM. During the work, people driving from East Marginal Way S will not be able to merge onto the Spokane St Swing Bridge. The driving detour is using SR 99 or the overpass on the Spokane St Viaduct. Plan ahead and expect delays due to reduced lanes and construction activity, noise, equipment and materials in the work area. We do not anticipate impacts to people walking and biking.