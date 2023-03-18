BIZNOTES: Bar open house; winter clearance sale; hot tea

Three notes tonight:

BAR PREVIEW: Derek Moon, the proprietor of Jet City Labs who took over The Junction’s ex-Lika Love space, is also opening a bar in its former rear “speakeasy” space. For a sneak peek, you’re invited to an open house during tomorrow’s Farmers Market. Drop by Revelry Room, behind 4547 California SW, 10 am-2 pm Sunday.

WINTER CLEARANCE SALE: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) invites you to come in for deals:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters is having our annual winter clearance sale now until March 26th! We have some of the best hand-picked winter experts staffed and ready to answer any questions you may have. From just beginning to advanced setups, we have what you need! Here are some of the highlights of our Winter Clearance: -Up to 40% off of selected hard and soft goods

-25% off everything else winter in store

-Buy one storage full tune, get one half off (comes with free scrape in the fall) Come see us and support your local West Seattle ski shop!

Hours at M2SO tomorrow are 10 am-5 pm.

HOT TEA: We mentioned Thursday that the Happy Lemon tea shop at Westwood Village had soft-opened. Since then, several readers have mentioned lines out the door. Andrew sent this photo tonight:

So if you’re planning on going any time soon, be forewarned you might spend some time waiting!