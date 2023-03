The report and photo are from Katherine:

My car was stolen from (the 3800 block of) Beach Drive SW and I’ve reported it to the police. It is a 2018 Hyundai Elantra – Color white – rear window smashed – stolen between 6:15 pm-8:17 pm Wednesday. Thinking it will most likely be dumped somewhere. License plate BRX-1834. Police report # 23-58043.