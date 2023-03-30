WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural inside JaK’s Grill

Jak’s Grill is revealing a new community-minded mural this Thursday, March 30th, 2023, 6PM at its 4548 California Avenue location.

That depiction of an early-20th-century streetcar is at the heart of West Seattle’s newest mural, “Birth of the Junctions.” It’s on a wall inside JaK’s Grill, and tonight artist B Anthony Nelson drew cheers as he signed it:

Nelson explained in his event announcement, “For generations, the West Seattle community has played, celebrated, thrived and connected around the Junctions. With such a rich tradition of murals and fine art throughout the area, it felt like a hole in the West Seattle story not to represent where the Junctions come from. This is my small contribution to how much they mean to those of us who live here.” Nelson’s mural comes as JaK’s has done some simple interior “refreshing” – new window coverings, for example – and added a few new menu items (including Wagyu beef).