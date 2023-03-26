From freeway to ferries @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition

Two main topics at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s every-other-month meeting, held online this past Thursday night:

RECONNECT SOUTH PARK: Maria Ramirez from the Duwamish Valley Affordable Housing Coalition was the guest to talk about this campaign to either cover or remove the section of Highway 99 that cuts through South Park – and cuts it apart. The idea is picking up momentum, and money. Ramirez explained that this started with one person’s idea about a year ago, suggesting that removing the highway could undo some of the injustices suffered to people in the area. “For some reason, this became sort of a sexy idea,” and drew national attention as one of too-many highway sections that have resulted in environmental and other burdens on communities of color. The state allotted $600,000 for a feasibility study, and two weeks ago, the feds allotted $1.6 million for “modeling studies … and an equitable development plan.” (That was a grant for which the city wrote the application, Ramirez explained.) They’ve had South Park community engagement meetings to start developing a vision of what could be done (not necessarily simply closing the highway – maybe covering it). A bigger community meeting is planned for 1 pm May 13th at Concord International Elementary – the first of at least three such meetings. She’s working with a group of 20 people – from activists to writers, “all people who live and work in the area.” In Q&A, WSTC’s Deb Barker wondered “who are the naysayers” or people who aren’t necessarily on board (yet) with the concept? Ramirez said the port and truckers are high on the list of entities/people they need to talk more with. She also said she welcomes ideas of who to talk to, groups to talk with, who else could get involved. You can reach the coalition, and learn more, at reconnectsouthpark.org.

FERRY-DOCK PROJECT: Mike Dey from the Fauntleroy Community Association was there to ask WSTC to join the community organizations who have sent letters of support for FCA’s position that the ferry dock shouldn’t be expanded when rebuilt later this decade. Dey first recounted history including a 1997 city resolution against expansion. He said ferry traffic is growing p past what a state study decades ago said should be the maximum allowable traffic volume. And he recapped what Washington State Ferries has been looking at – not widening the dock, but potentially lengthening it. While the FCA supports rebuilding the dock/terminal, the group contends the expansion is unnecessary, and that it raises traffic and environmental concerns. Dey said the FCA believes expansion is unnecessary because the backups onto the street are largely caused by the tollbooth bottlenecks in the afternoon – automated fare collection (like Good To Go bridge-toll collection) could eliminate that. Street holding is already enough to hold projected traffic increase, he added, and an expanded dock would be a “very expensive parking lot” empty 21 hours a day. Regarding environmental concerns, he mentioned Fauntleroy Creek’s salmon runs; the creek’s mouth is just south of the dock. WSTC did not commit to sending a letter but will consider the issue.

NEXT MEETING: 6:30 pm May 25, since they’re meeting every other month. They’re still working on in-person arrangements so they can transition to hybrid meetings.