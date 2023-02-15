FOLLOWUP: Case counts for COVID at West Seattle High School

As reported here last week, masks were recommended through this week at West Seattle High School because of “multiple” COVID cases. The original announcement to families didn’t say how many, however. But if you check the district dashboard, the stat is stark – between February 7th and 14th, for example, 82 cases were reported at WSHS – the only school in the entire district to even have a double-digit total; next-highest total in the district was 7 cases at three schools outside West Seattle, while the next-highest total in the greater West Seattle area was Madison Middle School with 5 cases. The WSHS masking recommendation runs through Friday, which is the last school day before the district’s weeklong mid-winter break.