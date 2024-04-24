WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: SPD seeks help in solving possible kidnapping

Tonight SPD published a request for help in solving a possible kidnapping reported along SW Roxbury two weeks ago. From SPD Blotter:

Seattle Police are seeking the public’s assistance for any information about a woman that was forced into a truck in a West Seattle neighborhood.

On April 10th, the Seattle Police Department received 911 calls regarding a woman being forced into a truck. The location of the incident was Southwest Roxbury Street near White Center.

Police responded to the scene, and quickly located the suspected vehicle. Officers stopped the truck at 14th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street. When officers went to contact the occupants of the truck, it fled the scene.

Officers pursued and lost sight of the truck as it traveled southbound onto Highway 509.

The attached photos are from the SPD traffic stop and Metro Transit buses that were in the area at the time of incident.

If you have any information about this case, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).