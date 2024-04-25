VIDEO: South Seattle College shows off expanded solar array

(Photos courtesy South Seattle College)

It’s Earth Week and South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) used the occasion to show off the solar array installed a few months ago atop Cascade Hall on the north end of campus as part of the larger Seattle Colleges systemwide campaign to decarbonize. It’s an 82-kilowatt array, successor to the building’s original 7-kilowatt array, supported with state financing that will be paid back over 15 years by energy savings. SSC’s Steve Abercrombie led a tour of the installation atop the roof:

But first, those gathered heard from not only Abercrombie but also reps from partner McKinstry – which is helping with a variety of energy-efficiency campus upgrades – and from Seattle City Light, which supported the Seattle Colleges installations with $425,000 in renewable-energy credits:

The array is not only generating power, but it and the arrays at the other Seattle Colleges campuses are also integrated into the curriculum, including sustainable building.

Abercrombie says, “Students get tours of the arrays to understand the mechanics of the siting, installation, and considerations for solar. They then engage in projects related to solar feasibility, planning, and renewable energy financing through several of our classes.” They also use the real-time data to learn about performance evaluation and, ultimately, workforce opportunities. He says those “include identifying and practicing 21st century skills like troubleshooting and communication that are the heart of careers like energy analysis and commissioning.”