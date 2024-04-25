CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police release video in teen’s Westwood robbery arrest. Here’s where the case stands

Almost three weeks ago, we reported that a woman had been attacked and robbed at the Westwood Village Rite-Aid, and followed up with a report on the charges filed against the 13-year-old arrested shortly after the attack. On Wednesday, SPD released this video of both the incident and the arrest:

The SPD post featuring the video did not include any case information beyond what we reported back when this happened. As we noted in our first follow-up report, the suspect already had two warrants out for his arrest before the Rite Aid incident, including one related to a business robbery and assault in Normandy Park in September that had been the subject of TV-news reports because of security video. The other was for a stolen-car case in Renton in October. He also was wanted for escape after cutting his home-detention bracelet and leaving home six days after being released from secure detention back in February.

So here’s what court documents say has happened since our last report:

-He’s been charged with second-degree robbery for this month’s Westwood Rite Aid incident.

-He’s been charged with second-degree escape for cutting off the monitoring device and leaving home in February

-He’s been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for another October incident in Renton, this one involving a Kia Soul stolen from Auburn

With all that, the suspect is now charged with five felonies. He’s still in secure detention and is due in court today (Thursday) to be arraigned on the three newest felony charges. We’ll update when we find out what happens.