CORONAVIRUS: West Seattle High School cases lead to masking recommendation

Thanks for the forward. West Seattle High School principal Brian Vance has sent families this note:

There have been multiple positive COVID-19 cases identified in the past week here at WSHS. In response, the district is implementing a COVID testing event and recommended masking protocol at WSHS.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that all students at West Seattle High School wear a well-fitting and high-quality mask for the next 10 calendar days starting Friday, 2/10/23 to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19. This will include Friday and next week. Masking is recommended but voluntary.

Our goal is to keep as many students learning in-person as possible while maintaining a safe environment. To help do that, we ask that you please monitor your child for COVID symptoms and keep them home if they are sick.

Covid Testing Event at WSHS – 2/10/23

In addition to the recommended masking, the district is initiating an in-school COVID-19 testing event on campus on Friday, 2/10/23. SPS staff will only test students who have consent for the current school year. If you would like to have your student tested, please consent to testing on the CIC Health website. Families will receive test results via text message or email.