WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen 4Runner; fencing thief on video

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN 4RUNNER: Sent by Lauren:

1988 4Runner STOLEN!!! Please keep an eye out for my truck! It occurred at around 4 am on Friday morning the 19th. It was parked across the street from Fauntleroy Park on SW Barton/SW Henderson when it was stolen. They drove it east on Barton up toward 35th when they took off. It wasn’t super dirty like in the pic when it was taken but please use it as a reference. Plate CV1083A. It is light blue with a black top and hood, and rhino coating on part of the detachable hardtop, tops of doors, as well as the rear storage area inside. Newer camo interior, sunroof, and Grey dash. Please, please contact the police and reference incident # 2024-105705 if you see it. My dad is the reason I was able to get this truck and he has since passed. It is very special to me.

FENCING THIEF: The owners of the ex-Midas site at 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW had fenced it off for environmental cleanup. Then on Sunday, just before 6 pm, a man went onto the property, started removing clamps from the fencing, stacked the panels up, and drove a vehicle in to take them away.

Here’s an image of the thief.

And the vehicle’s rear end and plate:

If you have any information, you can refer to police report # 24-906637.

Side note: Regarding the site’s future post-cleanup, we asked about a notation in city files that it might become a Sherwin-Williams paint store. That’s one possibility, the owners say, but there’s “no lease or commitment” and the site could go to “another interested business.”