LAST CALL! Want to be part of this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival?

As mentioned in our coverage of the most-recent Morgan Community Association meeting, the group’s summer festival is expanding again this year, getting closer to what it used to be, including an area for community groups and vendors. If you’d like to be part of that, MoCA wants to hear from you ASAP – here’s the reminder:

The date for the Morgan Junction Community Festival is on the horizon, so we need to make the LAST CALL for Festival Vendors and Nonprofit Booths!!

The Morgan Junction Community Festival returns to Morgan Junction on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. It features live entertainment in Morgan Junction Park, and the return of the popular vendor booths with everyone’s favorite local businesses, artisans/crafts people, nonprofit organizations, and government groups in the parking lot behind Zeeks Pizza.

Applications for the vendor booths are found at the Morgan Community Association (MoCA) website morganjunction.org/festival. Application deadline is 5:00 pm April 30, 2024.

Contact the Morgan Junction Community Festival team at mocacnc@gmail.com with any questions. Thank you for helping make the June 15th Morgan Junction Community Festival absolutely amazing!