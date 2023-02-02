Design Review x 2, theater, comedy, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Cindy Roberts)

If you haven’t already checked our calendar, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of today/tonight:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Mexicuban food truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

WRITING WORKSHOP FOR KIDS: Ages 8-12 can learn to “Write Your Story” in this workshop – free but registration required – first session 4:30 pm today at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

DESIGN REVIEW X 2: Two Southwest Design Review Board online meetings to look at major West Seattle redevelopment proposals – 5 pm, 7617 35th SW mixed-use building; 7 pm, 5252 California SW senior-living building. Meeting links for attending/commenting are in our calendar listing.

TAE KWON DO: The West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club‘s first February class is tonight at 6:30 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) – our calendar listing has details.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: This monthly West Seattle “happy hour for introverts” is gathering at six venues tonight at 7 pm! Our preview has the locations.

NORTH HIGHLINE UAC: Live/work/study in White Center or elsewhere in unincorporated North Highline? 7 pm online, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meets for the first time this year, with a public-safety focus.

BASKETBALL: The Chief Sealth IHS boys host West Seattle HS, 7:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: New play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm: “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, AN ENDLESS SHIFT is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.” Get your ticket(s) here.

COMEDY NIGHT: “Jokes at The Junction,” 8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW) – ticket link is in our calendar listing.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!