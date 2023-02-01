THURSDAY: New chapter for West Seattle’s Silent Book Club – six venues!

They call themselves the Silent Book Club – but they’re a roaring success. Last month almost 200 readers gathered in five West Seattle locations on Silent Book Club night – just to sit and read for an hour, followed by an optional chat time if you want to. “The ideal introvert happy hour” is how organizers describe it. Tomorrow’s the next Silent Book Club West Seattle night, and this time they’re meeting in six locations:

The Nook (2206 California SW)

Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Good Society Brewing (California/Lander)

Easy Street Records (California/Alaska)

C & P Coffee (5612 California SW)

Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW)

As noted in our calendar listing, you can show up as early as 7, read from 7:30 to 8:30, then chat if you feel like it (or keep reading).