An announcement for families with kindergarteners:

Cub Scout Pack 282 Kindergarten Den Starting!

Calling Kindergarten Girls and Boys! Cub Scout Pack 282 will be starting a Lion Den in the new year! Have your Kinder join us with their grown-up January 10th at 6 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California Ave). Please direct any questions to Margaret at megamead@hotmail.com or via text at 206-769-6522.