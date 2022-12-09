Holiday concerts, theater, burlesque, night market, more for your West Seattle Friday

No, that’s not leftover snow/frost in Rosalie Miller‘s photo. It’s “the plasmodium stage of a slime mold. You can just make out some of the circular structures which are the fruiting bodies and these will become more distinct and colorful over time.” So look closely in our forests – you never know what you’ll see! Meantime, on a larger scale, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (where you’ll find lots of other seasonal info too):

CAT/KITTEN ADOPTION: 2-4 pm at Pet Elements (6511 California SW), Beloveds Animal Relief Rescue Foundation can introduce you to cats/kittens looking for their forever homes.

HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET: 4-9 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

HOLIDAY MUSIC WITH TOM HUTYLER: At the Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon), 6 pm, “the Voice of the Mariners” sings holiday music for you.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Third weekend begins for thousands of lights synched to music outside a home on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota – 6:30-10 pm,

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: One more WSCO holiday concert, free admission (“donations gratefully accepted”) – Symphony Orchestra featuring cello soloist Alistair MacRae at 7 pm, at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

THE STARRY CROWNS: Holiday concert at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 7 pm. (7000 35th SW)

WARTUX: Live at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with Swinson and The Expedition plus The Loveless Building. Doors at 7, music at 8.

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: At 7:30 pm, it’s opening night for the Twelfth Night Productions presentation of The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film, performed at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info and other details on the TNP website.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, it’s your next chance to see “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

BURLESQUE/CABARET: “Morbid Curiositease” returns to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm. Info including the ticket link is in our calendar listing.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!