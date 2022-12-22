HEALTH: New therapy program ‘for anyone looking to improve their lives’

If your plans for the new year include getting help to improve your life, Laura Bruco, MSW, LSWAIC (WSB sponsor) is offering a program that starts in January. Here’s the announcement:

I’m excited to announce that Registration is OPEN for the next 12-week intensive therapy program!

I specialize in working with adult clients who need more intensive therapy than 2-4 hours per month, and who benefit from a program that is fully online in the evenings.

The program is appropriate for anyone looking to improve their lives. This includes folks previously diagnosed with complex trauma / PTSD, personality disorders, emotion regulation disorders, dissociative disorders, substance use disorders and psychotic disorders. I welcome folks who have experienced oppression based on race, nation, gender, sexuality, neurodiversity, and more.

Program Dates: The first group session will be held on 1/23/2023 and the final group session will be on 4/13/2023.

Schedule: Groups will be held via Telehealth on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 pm.

Program Structure: Small closed group cohort of adults. Process-oriented so that clients know how to continue the process well after the program ends.

Discovery Group focused on exploration/development of the self and skills for managing life and relationships;

Experience Group focused on practicing and playing with new ways of relating to others; and

Individual Psychotherapy to support you with your individual needs as you move through the program. (Option to use existing therapist for this via the Partial Package.)

Visit the Program Details page for detailed information about the program.

Early bird registrations by December 31, 2022 are eligible for 20% off the total program fee! If you are interested but finances are an obstacle, please reach out about a sliding scale option (limited availability).

First Step: The first step to register is to schedule a 20-minute consultation with me to make sure it’s a good fit. There will be a $150 deposit upon registration.

Please reach out if you have any questions! Laura@TheCenterOfYou.net