Last call to get in on Peace, Love, Bingo tickets

Play bingo, support community work! The Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is offering you a chance to do both at once, and is sending out the last call for tickets:

There are still some seats available for Peace, Love & Bingo: Flower Power, an evening of rainbow bingo with Sylvia O’Stayformore, on Saturday 5/16. This West Seattle Rotary Club fundraising event supports the club’s humanitarian work in the community and internationally in the coming year. Advance registration is required. Buy your ticket(s) on Eventbrite, then pull out your tie-dye, bell bottoms, and daisies … or come as you are. Tune in and have a far-out time!

Far-out but not far … Peace, Love, and Bingo will be happening at the West Seattle Golf Course.