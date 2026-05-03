3 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026! First sign sighting; more mini-lists

That’s the first sign for a Saturday sale that we’ve seen – and we’re pretty sure it’s for an official West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day sale, as Sale #117 is at 57th and Orleans. We saw the sign, however, in Gatewood, more than three miles from the sale location. Not too soon to put out signs if you feel like it, since we’re now just 60 hours away from the official start of WSCGSD at 9 am Saturday (May 9)! Even if you’ve already looked through the online map, remember to check back for updates including mini-lists and last-minute cancellations (we can’t drop sales from the printable list, just the clickable list, so we make notes on that page of which ones to scratch out). Now,our mini-lists tonight – music!

VINYL RECORDS

#40 (old record player), #122, #196, #395, #409, #428, #432, #454, #480, #554, #614, #653, #655

HUGE VINYL SALE

Sale #409 is Kenyon Hall‘s Vinyl Swap ‘n’ Spin at 7904 35th SW, “hosting vinyl sellers/collectors from the West Side and Greater Seattle – with Live DJs spinning all morning & afternoon.” Also collecting nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank.

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

#40 (guitar pedals), #76 (unspecified “musical instruments”), #87 (piano), #156 (keyboard), #159 (guitars), #206 (free piano), #244 (guitar. pedals), #256 (guitars), #302 (guitars), #363 (drum kit), #432 (guitar pedals), #448 (guitar), #534 (vintage alto saxophone)

HUGE GUITAR SALE

Sale #502 is Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor), which has a Garage Sale Day sale every year but this year is really doing it up big because – like many WSCGSD sellers – proprietor Frank Gross is having a Moving Sale, before TRG moves to its bigger new HQ in Admiral. If you want to see the full list of what TRG is selling on Saturday, you can email seattle@thunderroadguitars.com to ask for it.

QUIRKY MUSIC-RELATED ITEM

Sale #16 is offering “vintage rock-concert T-shirts.”

That’s it for tonight’s mini-lists but we’re working on multiple updates for tomorrow as time is flying. We’re also finalizing the list of who’s interested in donations post-sale, so if your nonprofit or other organization is looking for specific items, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com ASAP – thank you! Again, the clickable map is here; the printable list (38 pages, PDF) is here!

P.S. WSCGSD Weather Watch: Mostly sunny, high of 72.