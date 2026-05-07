Celebration of Life planned May 30 for Mike N. Hugev, 1937-2026

Family and friends will gather May 30 to celebrate the life of Mike Hugev. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Mike Nicholas Hugev, age 88, passed away on February 4, 2026.

Mike was born in Seattle to Nick and Matha Hugev. Growing up in a commercial fishing family, he followed in his father’s footsteps and started fishing at age 13. He continued his career in fishing as well as butchering in the off season for another 45 years.

In 1958 he married the love of his life, Donna Pannek, and they raised their five children in West Seattle. Later when Mike retired, he and Donna moved to Lake Chelan, “God’s Country” as he would describe it, and lived there for 25 years.

Mike loved sport fishing, cooking, spending time with his family at Lake Summit, traveling to Mexico, as well as all the Croatian get-togethers. He will be remembered for working hard for his family, a great sense of humor, storytelling, and being a really good dancer!

Mike is survived by his wife Donna, children Michelle Wood, Lisa Wolfskill, Michael Hugev, and Corrine Hugev. Grandchildren Nick Wood, Danielle Wood, Jon Wood, Trent Wood, T.J. Wolfskill, Nicco Wolfskill, and Cameron Hugev. Great-grandchildren Maddie and Sammie Patch, Carter and Camden Wood, Declan and Saylor Wood, Timothy Wolfskill and Ella Hugev. He was preceded in death by his daughter Nicole Hugev.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 2026, at the Walmesley Center Gym (across from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church), 3410 SW Myrtle ST, Seattle, at 11:00 am.