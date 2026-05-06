WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Looking for dance-related items stolen in car break-in

Kamala hopes somebody has seen items taken when her car was broken into:

My car was broken into today between 8am-1:30pm near 30th and Roxbury. A pink metallic bag was taken that contained a lot of personal dance items. I dance with Bailadores de Bronce, and a number of my dance shoes and specific headpieces and accessories are now gone. They won’t be worth anything to the taker, but it will be a large undertaking for me to replace everything. Hoping someone in West Seattle might find the contents dumped somewhere?

Here are photos Kamala sent of some of the stolen items:

(And others.) If you think you’ve found one or more of these items, please let us know and we’ll connect you.