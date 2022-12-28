About the death investigation at long-vacant North Delridge house

We’ve received several questions about a death investigation at the long-vacant house on the northeast end of Delridge Way, officially 3804 23rd SW (Assessor’s Office photo at right). Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office were there yesterday; when we checked then, SPD’s report wasn’t in, but they were able to tell us that the incident had not been referred to homicide detectives. After more questions today, we checked again, and this time a few details were available – “The report type is listed as death/accidental. A worker found the deceased person on the property. Signs point to a non-criminal manner of death.” Final determination of the cause of death, and identification of the person, is up to the ME. The house has long been considered a nuisance property; city records show that the most recent redevelopment proposal, a townhouse project, went idle in 2019. More recently, city files show complaints about the failing retaining wall dating back to July, and a recent permit application from the Renton-based property owner – who bought the site in 2018 – to fix it.