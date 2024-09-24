Ferry meeting and more for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s our reminder list of highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can look days, weeks, months ahead:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards to be sent to voters in other states – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES COMMUNITY MEETING: Noon online, the first of two sessions for WSF’s fall systemwide community meetings. Go here to get the link to attend.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly full City Council meeting, 2 pm in council chambers at City Hall downtown. The agenda document explains how to comment, either remotely or in person. Watch live via Seattle Channel. Today’s action items include a boundary change for the West Seattle Junction Association‘s jurisdiction.

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: The Chief Sealth IHS girls play at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4:30 pm, vs. Annie Wright.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: First weekly run of fall – all runners welcome! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.”

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BENEFIT SHOW: Amity Band and Friends at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW), raising money for Enigma ASD Services. $15 suggested donations.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: Your night to shine at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm. (21+)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Chief Sealth IHS plays at home, 7 pm (2600 SW Thistle), vs. Garfield.

LISTENING PARTY: Early chance to hear Billy Strings’ new album, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – free, all ages.

Planning an event? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!