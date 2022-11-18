WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: ‘Caramel crow’ at Alki

The photo and report are from Timothy Pollin, the new Senior Gardener for Seattle Parks‘ Southwest District:

I have seen a very interesting brown crow at Alki Beach a few times now. I thought it would be fun for the bird enthusiasts out there.

In his email to us, he also described it as a “caramel crow.” The scientific term is “leucistic.” We’ve featured leucistic crows here before, most notably one we had seen for years near our HQ in Upper Fauntleroy, until its death in the July 2009 heat wave. P.S. The difference between leucism and albinism in birds is explained here.