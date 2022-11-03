WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 10 notes

(Wednesday sunset by Brooke Gosztola)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at 11 am at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WINTER GEAR PREVIEW: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) hosts this chance to shop and mingle as snow season approaches – just drop in to the shop between 5:30 and 7:30 pm,

LEARN ABOUT ROXHILL BOG: Online presentation about one of West Seattle’s most unique – and endangered – natural features, 6 pm.

BLUES AND FUNK: Live music at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon), starting at 6 pm.

WINE TASTING/PIANO BAR: Night out at the Senior Center! Wine, appetizers, music, benefiting the center – info’s in our preview.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE SILENT BOOK CLUB: Read with others – but you don’t have to chat if you don’t want to! 7 pm monthly gathering at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW).

LIVE/WORK IN WHITE CENTER? Your community council, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, meets at 7 pm tonight. Agenda and connection/call-in info can be found on our partner site White Center Now.

TRUST-BASED PHILANTHROPY: Learn about it with Impact 100, tonight at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

BENBOW’S COUNTRY NIGHT: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!