YOU CAN HELP: Wine-tasting event Thursday to benefit Senior Center of West Seattle

The Senior Center of West Seattle isn’t just for seniors. You’re invited, regardless of your age, to an event this Thursday (November 3) that’s at, and raising money for, the center. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement!

Wine Tasting This Thursday at the Senior Center

Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-8 pm; live music from 7-10 pm Community members of all ages are invited to a wine tasting and live music this Thursday at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Bring your friends and join us for a fun and festive evening featuring red and white varietals from local wineries Darby, Pine Lake Cellars, and Welcome Road. Tickets are $50 each and include snacks from Brown Girl Charcuterie, live music by Larry Knapp, and wine tasting. Proceeds benefit the Senior Center. The Senior Center is located at 4217 SW Oregon St. with its main entrance off SW Oregon St. Purchase tickets (here).