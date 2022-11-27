WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Holiday weekend’s grand finale

(SDOT ‘live’ camera image from California/Alaska)

Another two-part list for the conclusion of the four-day holiday weekend – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

NATIVE ART MARKET: Last day of the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW). 10 am-5 pm today. (Here’s our Friday report.)

TOYS FOR TOTS: You can drop off unwrapped new toys at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s booth on the west side of the Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

SALES WRAP UP: Last day of sales at WSB sponsors Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (6400 California SW), Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW), and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska). Details (and TRG’s fun video) are in our preview.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Today at 3 pm, it’s the first matinée for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: The lights-and-music show on 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota is back! 6:30-10 pm tonight

Next, from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

FREE WRITE-IN: Bring your creative-writing project to the upstairs space at West Seattle Coworking (4452 California SW) 2-4 pm for dedicated time to focus on it, plus social support, as explained in our calendar listing.

SOLD-OUT SHOW AT EASY STREET: Pre-orders were the ticket to The Head and the Heart‘s 5 pm show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), which says they’re maxed out. So just FYI, if you see a crowd there tonight, this is why.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

COMMUNITY SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW, upstairs) – details and ticket link in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!