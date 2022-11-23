WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Reasons to shop local on Friday (and beyond)

No need to wait for Small Business Saturday. Every day should be Small Business Day – and some West Seattle indies are getting right out of the holiday gates on Black Friday (or sooner):

That’s the promotional video Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has unleashed for the big sale TRG and co-housed The Bass Shop (also a WSB sponsor) are having – TRG proprietor Frank Gross calls it “Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Super Sale Sunday weekend!” He’s offering 15% off hundreds of new, used, and vintage guitars, amplifiers, and pedals. You can even shop early on the TRG website – the web sale starts Thanksgiving morning. Shop doors open 10 am Friday.

Three other WSB sponsors are having sales to entice you to shop local:

–Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW) calls theirs “Fliesgiving” – Friday through Monday, “deals on select rods and reels, and a $25 gift card for every $200 spent.” EWA opens 10 am Friday.

–Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) is celebrating their 13th anniversary through Sunday – 20 percent off skis, boots, and bindings; 15 percent off snowboards, boots, and bindings; 25 percent off accessories. Mountain to Sound opens at 11 am Friday.

–Lauren’s Jewelry (Westwood Village) is having an in-store sale Friday morning, 8 am-noon, “lots of items on sale” plus free gift wrapping,

All through West Seattle’s business districts, you’ll find reasons to shop close at home. Another example: If you’re nostalgic for old-fashioned get-up-early-on-Black-Friday shopping, don’t miss Record Store Day at Easy Street (California/Alaska), which opens at 7 am Friday for that occasion. Throughout the season, we keep a Shopping Spotlight list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, so if your business is doing something special, let us know!