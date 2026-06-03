SURVEY: If Alki Community Center offered activities and classes again, what would you want to see?

(WSB file photo)

The Alki Community Center building has been closed during the rebuild of neighboring Alki Elementary, but the city told us earlier this year that when it reopens, they’re just planning to use it as a child-care center, as it was before the closure. However, the Alki Community Council has been talking with the city about bringing back some activities and classes. So if that happened, the ACC is asking Alki community members, what would you want to see? They’re circulating a short survey that will be open for just under a week and a half, until Friday, June 12 – you can reply to it here.