Final day to vote, and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

We start the list for today/tonight with one last election reminder:

VOTE BY TONIGHT! This is Election Day, which means the voting ends and the vote-counting starts. As we’ve been reminding you, there are two ways to return your ballot: King County Elections drop box (West Seattle has three), by 8 pm tonight; USPS mail, ASAP so you can be sure it gets today’s postmarked. Only 42 percent of ballots from West Seattle/South Park had been received by last night. Our previews include an overview of what you’re deciding. First vote-count is due by 8:15 pm and we’ll show the results here.

(ADDED 9:40 AM: We’ve had reports the Junction and High Point ballot boxes needed emptying. KC Elections says their teams are “on the way” if not there already. If you happen onto a drop-box problem, report it ASAP to 206-296-VOTE.)

Here’s what else is up for today/tonight:

CITY BUDGET HEARING: As previewed last night, starting at 9:30 am online and in-person, city councilmembers have a public hearing about what should (and shouldn’t) be in the two-year budget plan they’ll be finalizing this month.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Today, they’ll celebrate the work they did for the midterm election, and look ahead.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: 6 pm, prospective preschool-4th grade families are invited to come learn about Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the preregistration link.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL: 6 pm, online meeting to hear updates, and ask questions, about the tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle. Connection/call-in information is in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

BOOK SIGNING/TALK: Gerald Elias talks about and signs his new Western mystery “Roundtree Days,” 6:30-8 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

STAR WARS MINIATURES NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) hosts this weekly 7 pm event.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!