ELECTION 2022: Last weekend to vote!

Tuesday (November 8) is the deadline for voting in the general election – 8 pm if you’re using a King County Elections drop box, sooner if you are using USPS mail and want to be certain your ballot is postmarked in time – but if you’re counting on some weekend downtime to vote, this is it. Through last night, county stats show, 31.1% of West Seattle/South Park voters’ ballots had been received. If you haven’t even opened yours yet, here’s a reprise (from a month ago) of our original reminder about what you’ll be deciding:

The most complicated issue is Seattle Proposition 1A-1B – alternatives for changing the way you vote in Seattle city primaries. Initiative-born 1A would enable voters to check off as many candidates “as they approve of” in races for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council. The two top vote-getters for each office would advance to the general election. 1B is an elected-official-proposed alternative that would allow voters in those same city primary races to rank candidates by their preference, with a multi-round vote-counting process ensuing. You’ll have two votes on this two-part proposition – should either become law, and regardless of whether you said yes or no, which one would you rather see become law? The ballot also includes a King County charter amendment that would change elections, moving County Executive, County Councilmembers, County Assessor, and Elections Director to even-numbered years. Plus there’s a King County levy proposal, the Conservation Futures Levy.

Besides those issues, the ballot includes U.S. House, U.S. Senate, State Legislature (here are our interviews with the two candidates for our open State House seat), Secretary of State, King County Prosecutor, and 17 judicial positions, only two of which are contested. Two state advisory measures are on the ballot too. Not registered to vote but eligible? You can still do that in person Monday or Tuesday.