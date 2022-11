Thanks to Mike for the tip! Four months after we first reported that Nacho Mama was on the way for the former Hoang Kim (and briefly Phorale) space at 9418 Delridge Way SW, it’s open. That’s proprietor Debra in our photo, and she’s offering much more than nachos. See the breakfast menu here and the lunch/dinner menu here.

Nacho Mama is still experimenting with hours but currently testing 8 am-8 pm Tuesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays.