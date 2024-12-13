From choirs to clay, spaghetti to skating, here’s the list for your West Seattle Friday!

(WSB photo, Rain City Clay holiday show – info below)

Here’s what’s on our list for you today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play on this chilly day? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to drop in for the weekly free “Stay ‘n’ Play” event at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Open with poinsettias, holiday swags, and more! North side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history to see what’s new as well as what’s old, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room is open 1-6 pm in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY SHOW: The Arbor Heights studio/gallery hosts the show again this weekend, 4-8 pm tonight – details in our calendar listing. (4208 SW 100th)

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT CONTINUES: Alice Kuder presents the “Winter Wander” scavenger hunt again this year, continuing through Sunday so it’s not too late to jump in:

The Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free community event designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun. Wanderers download a Bingo-style clue sheet, scour West Seattle to identify the locations that solve the clues, and upload selfies in front of those locations to qualify for prize drawings. Open to everyone of all ages! Winter Wander concludes at 7 PM, Sun., Dec. 15th, 2024. Sign up by registering at wondersinaliceland.com.

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE SKYLARK: Swinson and the Expedition‘s “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” with Lookout Mountain Lookout and Vito at The Skylark, 6 pm doors, 6:30 pm music, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPAGHETTI DINNER: The West Seattle High School Key Club wants to serve you dinner tonight! 6:30 pm, $10, details here. In the WSHS Commons. (3000 California SW)

THE STARRY CROWNS: 7 pm concert at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), “a sparkling mix of sacred and secular songs.” With special guest Migi.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Songwriters’ Showcase live at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: The radio-play edition of “A Christmas Carol” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm.

NORTHWEST FIRELIGHT CHORALE: 7:30 pm concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – this year’s theme is “Hearts Aglow in Winter’s Snow.” Tickets and info here.

SEATTLE GIRLS CHOIR: 7:30 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), Seattle Girls Choir presents “Carmina Angelorum: Songs of the Angels.” (Follow that link for concert and ticket info.)

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: The holiday musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Alice Camille tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates. Tonight’s slate: The Sinister Six, Dancer & Prancer, The Hot Rollers.

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists, calendar, and/or Holiday Guide, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!