BIZNOTE: Filigree & Shadow participating in Saturday’s Scented in Seattle Holiday Market

One of this weekend’s unique holiday markets is happening in SODO and featuring a West Seattle business, fragrance-maker Filigree & Shadow (WSB sponsor), who shared the announcement:

My fragrance studio will be closed this Saturday as I’ll be at Metropolist Events in SoDo for the Second Annual Scented in Seattle Holiday Market!

Looking for unique holiday gifts? Join us to explore a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan fragrances, soaps, candles, and body care products crafted by local businesses.

Event Highlights:

Artisan Fragrance Vendors: Discover niche perfumes from independent makers and connect with the creators behind your favorite scents.

Perfume Swap: Bring your gently used perfumes and trade them with fellow enthusiasts.

Special Exhibit by Jesse Hardy: Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind installation created exclusively for this event.

The market runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and is free to attend. Street and lot parking are available, and Metropolist is fully ADA-accessible.

Celebrate the season and find the perfect gifts while supporting local artisans. We can’t wait to see you there!