A new restaurant will open next month in the former Hoang Kim space at 9418 Delridge Way SW [map]. No, not Phorale – that apparently didn’t work out. Now the space is slated to become Nacho Mama. After its liquor-license application appeared online, we talked briefly to Nacho Mama’s proprietor by phone this afternoon. She told us she’s opening as soon as August 1st, with a menu that will include tacos and frybread, hours 7 am to 11 pm.