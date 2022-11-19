About the Alki celebration: Samoan sports success

(Photo by Doug Eglington)

Thanks for the tips and photos! After many texts about a celebratory vehicle parade to Don Armeni (and since headed westbound toward Alki), many displaying the Samoan flag, we went down to find out why. Participants told us it’s about Samoa making it to the Rugby League World Cup final for the first time ever. The match was played earlier today and Australia – which has won the championship 11 out of the past 12 times – beat Samoa 30-10, but Samoans are bursting with pride that their team made it this far.