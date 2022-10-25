West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Salmon arrive in West Seattle creeks

October 25, 2022 12:31 pm
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Thanks to John McIntyre for that video of salmon in Longfellow Creek. We don’t know how many have shown up there so far this fall, as Longfellow doesn’t have a formal watching program, but we have another report from the creek that does: Fauntleroy Creek steward Judy Pickens sent word that volunteer watchers have spotted the first salmon of the season, “moving through the fish ladder into the natural channel!” Last year, watchers counted a near-record 244 fish. If you want to look for salmon, the Fauntleroy Creek fish-ladder overlook is across the street and up the embankment from the ferry dock, at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy; for Longfellow Creek, the “fishbone bridge” south of Dragonfly Pavilion (off 28th SW south of SW Yancy) is one place to look.

  • Friend O'Dinghus October 25, 2022 (12:57 pm)
    I love this! I hope this year has even more returnees than last. Has anyone heard any additional information on the vehicle rubber tire additive that was reportedly found to be highly lethal to salmon? I have been waiting for more information on this from researchers, but have heard nothing more about it for a couple of years now.

