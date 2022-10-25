TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday toplines

7:19 AM: SFD is responding to an incident at 35th/Avalon.

7:40 AM: Texter says a police response is blocking 26th between Brandon and Findlay.

Earlier:

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 25th.

WEATHER

Cloudy with rain at times, high in the 50s, breezy afternoon/evening.

ROAD WORK AND RELATED NOTES

-Two-week closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse continues, to collect data for the protected-bike-lane project

-As noted Sunday night, the California/Findlay pedestrian signal is now activated. (One component left to come – the median island.)

-The east end of Sylvan Way remains closed for a drainage project.

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

