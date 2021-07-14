West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

WEST MARGINAL WAY: Long-awaited decision is in – SDOT says bicycle lane will be built

July 14, 2021 12:21 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

The decision is finally in on the West Marginal Way protected bicycle lane replacing a half mile of the outside southbound traffic lane north of the Duwamish Longhouse. The West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force has just been told – in their monthly meeting (watch here) – that the lane will be built.

(Screenshots from slides presented at today’s meeting)

It’ll be a 4-foot, 2-way protected bike lane with a jersey barrier (here’s our previous coverage of the design that was recently unveiled).

SDOT contends that losing the lane at that spot will have a “negligible” effect on travel times. The construction will not start, however, until after the bridge reopens in 2022. In Q&A, Zora says the mayor has signed off on this. Here are the topline reasons for the decision:

In discussion post-announcement, SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe noted that traffic on WMW is not likely, post-bridge-reopening, to be anything near what it is now. He insists SDOT is committed to freight mobility (the city’s Freight Advisory Board opposed the bicycle lane, and the Port of Seattle expressed concerns). Other updates from the meeting will be in separate coverage.

  • Joe Z July 14, 2021 (12:35 pm)
    This is great! I was afraid they were going to kill it. It is currently unpleasant to bike in that corridor but it will be better after the high bridge reopens and traffic returns to its old pattern.

    Also, can jersey barriers please be the default for ALL bike lanes in Seattle. 

  • Eldorado July 14, 2021 (12:56 pm)
    This is great news… and even better news that they realized the best thing to do would be to wait until the High-Bridge has been repaired. The bad news though, (and this is just my opinion…) it won’t be in 2022… more like 2024. Just sayin’

  • D July 14, 2021 (12:58 pm)
    This is awesome! I was just thinking to myself: “What else could Seattle do to add more congestion and make things more dangerous while the West Seattle Bridge fiasco runs its course”.

    • WSB July 14, 2021 (1:36 pm)
      As the story notes, this will not be built until after the bridge reopens.

  • Duffy July 14, 2021 (1:03 pm)
    Well thank Christ they have the brains to wait until the bridge re-opens to build this.

  • Kathy July 14, 2021 (1:06 pm)
    Right decision to finally complete the gap in the West Duwamish Trail for bicycle traffic. Wrong decision to drag heels on this project until after the WS Bridge is fixed. The threat to people biking is more urgent than ever now that there are more impatient speeding vehicle drivers on this short stretch of West Marginal Way. As happens far too often, SDOT bows to the wishes of pearl clutching drivers who wildly exaggerate the impact that doing this project now would have on their commutes. My sympathy for truck drivers opposition to this project diminished yesterday when a speeding semi driver gave me the finger for being in a crosswalk on Harbor Island. I judged the distance to be adequate when I entered the crosswalk. He didn’t like having to slow down, I guess.

  • A-Red July 14, 2021 (1:08 pm)
    Cue West Seattle motorists losing their sh!+

  • DelridgeDriver July 14, 2021 (1:21 pm)
    This is such great news! I drive that stretch often and I’m so happy that my bike riding neighbors will have a safer, more convenient route there.

  • Greg July 14, 2021 (1:23 pm)
    Is anyone actually surprised by this decision? 

