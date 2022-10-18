TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, October 18th.
WEATHER
Mostly sunny, mid-60s today, and forecasters still expect rain to arrive by Friday night.
ROAD WORK
–Overnight work on the West Seattle Bridge tonight (lane closure) and tomorrow night (full westbound closure).
-The SPU project closing the east end of Sylvan Way appears to have begun.
TRANSIT INFO
Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.
Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).
The West Seattle Water Taxi is now on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.
Low Bridge: Open to all.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: Still showing this for those finding it more convenient.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here (new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS