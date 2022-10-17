TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge lane closures tonight, Tuesday night, and full westbound closure Wednesday night

(Latest image from ‘live’ SDOT camera atop the bridge)

Just received from SDOT:

Westbound lanes on West Seattle Bridge closed Wednesday overnight for overhead signage adjustment Overnight on Wednesday, October 19 to early morning Thursday, October 20 we will be closing all westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge to allow crews to complete overhead sign adjustment work. Once work is complete, all westbound travel lanes on the bridge will be restored. A signed detour route, directing travelers across the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) will be in place during the closure. We will also be conducting single lane closures on the westbound lanes overnight tonight. These closures are also being conducted as part of the signage adjustment work.

No exact hours for any of the above yet – we might not get those until tomorrow, but we’ll update when we do, and we’ll include reminders (as we do with all announced road work/closures) in our first-thing-in-the-morning traffic roundups.

P.S. Tonight marks exactly one month since the bridge reopened.