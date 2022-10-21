TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, October 21st.

WEATHER

Rainy and chilly today, and the high temperature might not even hit 50.

ROAD WORK THIS WEEKEND

The rain could get in the way of some of this – but:

-California/Findlay work this weekend, as noted here

-Two-week closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse starts Sunday, to collect data for the protected-bike-lane project

TRANSIT INFO

Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

The West Seattle Water Taxi is now on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end.

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.