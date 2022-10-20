FOLLOWUP: Timeline for completion of California/Findlay stoplight and other changes

(SDOT photos)

After reporting last weekend that the California/Findlay “half-signal” was taking shape, we followed up with SDOT to get the timeline for completion of the installation – including other traffic-calming features – and activation. We finally got some information from SDOT today, after crews spent part of the day out at the intersection marking the layout for the street changes including a median island (top photo) and painted curb bulbs.

SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says the median and curb bulbs will be installed after the pedestrian-activated signal is up and running, As for how soon that will be, he says as soon as possible, but they need to complete electrical work, which could happen this weekend if there’s a break in the expected rainy weather. He says the road markings could be painted as soon as this weekend, too. (Here’s backstory on the project.)