WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 25 notes to start your holiday weekend!

(Terns photographed on the Duwamish by Rainer Klett)

Here’s our list of what to know as the holiday weekend begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW).

DONATION DRIVE FOR SPOKANE STUDENTS: 10 am-2 pm, bring items for kids affected by the Spokane fires to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – info in our preview story.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Larger location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, makers’ creations, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

HUSKY DELI CLOSED: Until Tuesday – but it’s for a happy reason.

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

GRIEFSHARE, LOSS OF A SPOUSE: 10:30 am-12:30 pm at Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

SPRAYPARK: Rain or shine, splash at the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW) – but register here first.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, rain or shine, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); here’s the session schedule, first day of first of three “post-season weekends.”

WADING POOL: The weather might close West Seattle’s last still-open wading pool at Lincoln Park, hours otherwise noon-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – after 9 am, call 206-684-7796 to check on its status.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: 12:30-2:30 pm monthly Saturday afternoon meetup for long-distance, handwritten advocacy, at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW, WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, wine bar and tasting room open on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: Free short, specific sessions at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm, first come, first served.

SALSA DANCING ON ALKI: 4:30 pm, last salsa/bachata event of the year, Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 4:30 pm.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Circle of Songs unplugged showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), no cover, all ages.

CARTOON MESS LIVE! AT KENYON HALL: The always-popular live/aimated experience at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm (7904 35th SW), all ages, tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Black Flak and the Nightmare Fighters, Absenter, Earthschool, Subways on the Sun, 7 pm, 21+, $10. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Vagabond Superstar. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk and hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm, add your voice to Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone begins at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event/class/show/etc. that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!